Northrop Grumman Denied Calif. Workers Full Pay, Suit Says

By Benjamin Morse ( July 15, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman shorted California workers by rounding recorded time, automatically deducting 30-minute meal periods and requiring off-the-clock work, according to a proposed class action and California's Private Attorneys General Act suit lodged against the aerospace and defense contractor in Los Angeles County Superior Court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.