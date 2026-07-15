Fintech's New Brass Drained Company With Fees, Suit Says
By Katryna Perera ( July 15, 2026, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A financial technology and security firm led in part by the former CEO of Honeywell International faces an investor suit alleging he and others took control of the business and turned it into a "highly leveraged conglomerate" from which they profited by "extracting exorbitant management fees" at shareholders' expense....
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