Senior Home, Care Referral Site Drop False Ad Suit Dispute
By Kelcey Caulder ( July 16, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A senior living placement site and a Georgia assisted living home have jointly agreed to end a proposed class action in which the home alleged that the site falsely advertised free services and steered business away from communities that declined to participate in its pay-to-play business model. ...
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