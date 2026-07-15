Paramount-Warner Bros. Deal Tainted By Bribery, Suit Says
By Katryna Perera ( July 15, 2026, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A Paramount Skydance Corp. stockholder seeking to block Paramount's proposed $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery alleges in a new suit that Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and his son and Paramount CEO David Ellison have promised "illegal, private benefits" to President Donald Trump to secure regulatory approval for the deal....
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