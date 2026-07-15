Napster Share-Theft Suspect Gets Federal Defenders For Now
By Pete Brush ( July 15, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina man accused of posing as a billionaire investor to trick Napster into transferring him 25% of its shares was afforded free-of-charge lawyers Wednesday by a Manhattan federal judge amid a purported effort to retain private counsel....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.