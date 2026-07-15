Maersk 401(k) Stable Value Fund Suit Tossed In Mass. For Now
By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 15, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class action against Maersk Inc. and its retirement plan service providers from participants in the logistics and shipping company's employee 401(k) plan who allege that underperforming investments breached fiduciary duties, but gave the participants another chance to amend their claims....
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