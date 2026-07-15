Golden Nugget Casino Seeks To Tap Out Of Wage Suit

By MJ Koo ( July 15, 2026, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Atlantic City's Golden Nugget casino moved Wednesday to cash out of a table game dealer's proposed class action alleging its tip pool practices and mandatory rest period policy violated federal and state wage laws, arguing the claims fail on multiple grounds including that a key federal regulation underpinning the lawsuit was vacated....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.