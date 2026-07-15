CIT Judge Says Order Incoming For Next Tariff Refund Phase

By Dylan Moroses ( July 15, 2026, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade judge overseeing U.S. Customs and Border Protection's development of a duty refund system for tariffs struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court forecast new directions for the government as it prepares another phase of its tariff refund system, according to an order published Wednesday....
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