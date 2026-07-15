Apple's 'Hide My Email' Doesn't Work As Promised, User Says

By Lauren Berg ( July 15, 2026, 11:22 PM EDT) -- While Apple Inc. assures consumers it prioritizes their privacy with its "Hide My Email" feature, which purports to shield users' email addresses from third parties, the feature doesn't actually work as promised, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in California federal court....
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