5th Circ. Upholds Gun Ban Against Domestic Abuser

By Parker Quinlan ( July 16, 2026, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled that a man convicted of domestic violence cannot have his right to own a firearm restored despite the U.S. Supreme Court's expansion of gun rights in recent years, and that Congress did not exceed its constitutional authority by limiting his Second Amendment rights....
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