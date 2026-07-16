Geico Gets Final OK On $2.6M Injury Coverage Deal In Wash.
By Gianna Ferrarin ( July 16, 2026, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge signed off on a $2.6 million settlement between Geico and a class of hundreds of drivers resolving a dispute over whether the insurer improperly withheld drivers' personal injury protection coverage by asserting they reached "maximum medical improvement."...
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