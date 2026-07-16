Northrop's $75M LA Contamination Deal Gets Preliminary OK

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 16, 2026, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday preliminarily approved a $75 million class deal struck mid-trial by Northrop Grumman and residents of a Los Angeles suburb who accused the aerospace company of contaminating their properties, a day after hundreds of the neighborhood's residents filed a similar lawsuit in state court....
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