SAE Says Standards Fight Must Be Arbitrated In Belgium

By Caroline Simson ( July 16, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A standards-development association for the automotive and aerospace industries urged a D.C. federal court Wednesday to send a copyright feud over publishing rights for certain critical aerospace quality-management standards to arbitration in Belgium, accusing a global aerospace quality consortium of "gamesmanship."...
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