Calif. Tells 9th Circ. AI Disclosure Law Helps Consumers
By Elliot Weld ( July 16, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The state of California has pressed the Ninth Circuit to affirm a district court's decision denying xAI's injunction request against a state law requiring artificial intelligence companies to disclose what's included in training their models, saying the law advanced "an important governmental interest" in providing transparency to the public....
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