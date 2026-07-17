How To Brace For A Potential Democratic Oversight Push

By Ivan Zapien, Michael Bell and Timothy Bergreen ( July 17, 2026, 1:01 PM EDT) -- With Democrats favored to take the U.S. House of Representatives and possibly the U.S. Senate after the November midterm elections, now is the time to understand how a change in control could turn your government interactions, contract awards, regulatory accommodations, public positions and political relationships into a protracted political issue....
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