2nd Circ. Shields Switzerland From Credit Suisse Bond Suit

By Brian Steele ( July 16, 2026, 5:39 PM EDT) -- In a published opinion Thursday, the Second Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a $372 million bondholder suit against Switzerland over the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse AG and the reduction in value of $17.3 billion of debt securities, agreeing with a New York judge that the country is immune from being sued in U.S. district court....
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