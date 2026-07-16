Parents Lose Most Claims In Child Car Seat Safety Suit

By Mike Curley ( July 16, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday threw out the bulk of a proposed class action alleging that Dorel Juvenile Group Inc. sold unsafe child car seats, saying most of the claims fail because the parents leading the suit didn't show Dorel was aware of the defect prior to their purchase....
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