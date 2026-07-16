Zohar Trust Wins $2.4M In Lengthy Row With Lynn Tilton Firm

By Alex Wittenberg ( July 16, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Distressed debt investor Lynn Tilton's Patriarch Partners must pay roughly $2.4 million to the litigation trust for a trio of collateralized loan funds she founded in the 2000s, a New York federal judge has ruled, finding that Tilton's private equity firm breached a credit contract....
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