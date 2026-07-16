Calif. Says AT&T Mustn't Make Move From Copper 'Disorderly'
By Nadia Dreid ( July 16, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The California Public Utilities Commission has told AT&T that it's not pleased to hear that the cost of certain copper services has gone up "exponentially" as the state and the mobile behemoth duke it out in federal court and at the Federal Communications Commission over AT&T's desire to end legacy copper service....
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