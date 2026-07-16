Mass. Anti-Scalping Bill Aims To Rein In Resale Ticket Costs
By Carolyn Muyskens ( July 16, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday announced she will file legislation capping the resale price of concert tickets and cracking down on fraud in the secondary ticket marketplace....
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