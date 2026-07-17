Music Publishers, X End Copyright And Antitrust Fights

By Adam Lidgett ( July 17, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Music publishers have agreed to drop their copyright infringement suit against X Corp., at the same time the social platform said it would end claims that the publishers and their trade group banded together to demand an industrywide license....
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