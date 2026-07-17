2 Firms Look To Steer Nokia 401(k) Investment Class Claims

By George Woolston ( July 17, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Two law firms have asked a New Jersey federal court to appoint them as interim co-lead counsel in a proposed federal benefits class action alleging telecom company Nokia mismanaged employees' 401(k) plans, pointing to their experience litigating similar actions and judicial efficiency to support their request....
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