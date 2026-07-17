DC Circ. Backs Maximum Prison Term For Trump Tax Leaker

By Phillip Bantz ( July 17, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has upheld the maximum prison sentence handed down in the case of an IRS contractor who pled guilty to leaking President Donald Trump's tax returns, along with thousands of others, ruling Friday that the punishment was "reasonable."...
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