Tesla Driver 'Overrode' Autopilot In Fatal Crash, NTSB Says

By Y. Peter Kang ( July 17, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Tesla Model 3 driver who plowed into a Texas family's home, killing a 76-year-old grandmother, fully pressed down on the accelerator, which "overrode" the electric vehicle's so-called Autopilot feature, the National Transportation Safety Board has found....
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