Amazon Seeks To Escape Pay, Promotion Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( July 17, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Amazon urged a Washington federal court to toss a proposed class action alleging it paid women less than male colleagues and limited their career opportunities, arguing the lawsuit is short on details and many of the claims belong in New York or California rather than the Evergreen State....
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