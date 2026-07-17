Taylor Farms, Taco Bell Sued Over Cyclospora Outbreak

By Gina Kim ( July 17, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Taylor Farms and Taco Bell are facing proposed class litigation in California, Michigan and Ohio federal courts after public health officials linked contaminated lettuce that was supplied to Taco Bell to a parasitic outbreak that's sickened more than 1,600 people in several states....
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