Feds Say NYC Duo Laundered $43M In 'Pig-Butchering' Funds
By Stewart Bishop ( July 17, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors have announced charges against two Chinese nationals who are alleged to be top members of a sophisticated money laundering network in New York and China that used numerous shell companies and bank accounts to conceal at least $43 million in illicit proceeds from "pig-butchering" scams....
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