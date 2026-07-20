Amazon Says Atty's Defense In TM Suit Still Baseless

By Elliot Weld ( July 20, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Amazon has asked a Washington federal judge to reject a renewed motion to dismiss from a California attorney being sued for alleged participation in a trademark fraud scheme, claiming she was rehashing arguments from her prior motion, which the company said was riddled with artificial intelligence-generated hallucinations....
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