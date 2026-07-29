When Leaked Settlement Talks Complicate High-Profile Cases

By Rachel Maimin, Julie Levinson Werner and Rachel Dikovics ( July 29, 2026, 2:29 PM EDT) -- It is a basic principle of litigation that offers to compromise a disputed claim generally may not be introduced to prove liability or the amount of the claim. But when a case has been playing out in the court of public opinion long before it reaches a jury, leaked settlement offers can substantially affect the public's perception of a case and its litigants....