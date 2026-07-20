Maurene Comey Pushes For Early Wins In Firing Suit

By Emily Sawicki ( July 20, 2026, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Former New York federal prosecutor Maurene Comey has asked a Manhattan federal judge to grant her an early win on five of nine claims she brought against the Justice Department following her July 2025 firing, also arguing that the government cannot secure its own judgment on the pleadings....
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