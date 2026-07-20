4th Circ. Overturns Class Cert. In Boeing Investor Case

By Katryna Perera ( July 20, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday reversed class certification granted in an investor lawsuit against Boeing over the company's alleged concealment of safety issues with its 737 Max fleet, finding that neither the plaintiffs nor the lower court met the standards for certification set in a 2013 Supreme Court ruling....
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