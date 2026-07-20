Vending Co. Boss Accused Of $200M Scam Faces 2027 Trial
By Stewart Bishop ( July 20, 2026, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Monday set a 2027 trial date for the former owner of a now-bankrupt water vending company accused of a $200 million Ponzi scheme backed in part by a large-scale bond fraud that bilked institutional investors in a Jefferies-controlled hedge fund....
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