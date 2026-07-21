DOJ Says Diocese Objections Can't Block Border Land Taking
By Tom Lotshaw ( July 21, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration told a New Mexico federal judge that free speech and religious exercise objections are no basis to stop it from seizing 14 acres of land from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces for a border security project....
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