Nike Ad Crew Member Sues Over Wages, Missed Breaks

By MJ Koo ( July 21, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A production assistant who worked on a Nike Inc. commercial has sued the sportswear giant, its advertising agency and a production company, alleging the companies failed to pay overtime wages, denied meal and rest breaks and delayed wage payments to film crew members, according to a complaint filed in California federal court....
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