Real Estate Co. Strikes Deal To End Home-Buying Text Suit
By Kelcey Caulder ( July 21, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A real estate marketing company and a lead generation business reached a settlement with a Georgia woman who accused them of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by texting her and others with offers to help them sell land and property....
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