TransMedics Sheds Some Claims In Organ Transfer Biz Suit
By Katryna Perera ( July 22, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday significantly trimmed a proposed shareholder class action alleging that medical technology company TransMedics Inc. and its top brass made misleading statements about the success and cost-effectiveness of its organ donation products and services....
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