10th Circ. Nixes Tractor Injury Verdict Over 'Obvious' Hazard

By Mike Curley ( July 22, 2026, 12:47 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit has reversed a jury verdict that favored a farmer who was run over by his own tractor, finding the tractor maker had no duty to warn him of the "open and obvious" hazard of getting out of, and stepping in front of, a moving tractor....
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