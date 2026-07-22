FCC Clears Way For Upper C-Band Auction To Sell 160 MHz

By Christopher Cole ( July 22, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to set up an auction to sell exclusive licenses in the upper C-band airwaves, getting the process moving at what FCC Chair Brendan Carr called an "unprecedented" speed following Congress' order last year to expedite the sale long awaited by wireless carriers....
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