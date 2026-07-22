Software Co. Freed From Insurer's $2.5M Indemnity Dispute

By Hope Patti ( July 22, 2026, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A maker of vehicle valuation software needn't cover the $2.5 million that an insurer paid in connection with a class action alleging that its former affiliate underpaid claims for totaled vehicles, a New York federal court ruled, finding that the insurer has no enforceable subrogation rights....
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