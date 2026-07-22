Insurer Sanctioned For Destroying Opioid Coverage Evidence

By Hope Patti ( July 22, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court Wednesday sanctioned an insurer in a drug wholesaler's suit seeking coverage for underlying opioid litigation, finding that the carrier intentionally destroyed key emails and underwriting records in order to deprive the wholesaler of that information....
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