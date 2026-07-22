Safety-Net Clinics Defend Insulin Suit Revival To Justices

By Bryan Koenig ( July 22, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Safety-net healthcare providers urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to take on the revival of their proposed antitrust class action against Sanofi-Aventis, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca, arguing Wednesday that the Second Circuit's decision was based on neither mere trade group lobbying nor any kind of price-fixing....
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