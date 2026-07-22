Nadex Seeks To Shield OG Prediction Market Biz In Wash.

By Rachel Riley ( July 22, 2026, 10:24 PM EDT) -- North American Derivatives Exchange asked a Washington federal court Wednesday to protect its prediction market platform OG from potential enforcement action by the state, pointing to the state attorney general's lawsuit going after Kalshi for alleged violations of state gambling law....
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