Amazon's Deal To End Gambling Suit Draws App Makers' Ire

By Ben Adlin ( July 22, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Developers of casino-style mobile apps sought to intervene Wednesday in Amazon's tentative deal to end consumers' proposed class action accusing the platform of enabling illegal online gambling, arguing that the settlement would leave the developers on the hook for $140 million while forcing Amazon to pay just $2.5 million....
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