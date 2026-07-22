Amber Rose Sues Club Over Falling Holiday Decoration
By Craig Clough ( July 22, 2026, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Model and television personality Amber Rose sued the private Beverly Hills social club Gravitas on Tuesday in Los Angeles County court alleging that she suffered a concussion and other injuries after a large holiday decoration fell and struck her on the head during a New Year's Eve celebration. ...
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