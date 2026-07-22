DC Judge Wary Of Tribe's Bid To Halt Border Wall In Arizona

By Jared Foretek ( July 22, 2026, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge appeared reluctant Wednesday to hand the Tohono O'odham Nation a preliminary injunction blocking the construction of 62 miles of border wall within what the tribe claims are its lands, saying that what the tribe was asking him to do was unprecedented....
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