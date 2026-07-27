GM Says Airbag Defect Suit Fails After Plaintiffs Recast Case

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 27, 2026, 8:33 PM EDT) -- General Motors has urged a California federal court to end a proposed class action by truck and SUV drivers, arguing that after five years of litigation, they still cannot plausibly allege any defect exists in their vehicles' safety software....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.