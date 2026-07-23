CGL Cases To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2026

By Jennifer Mandato ( July 23, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Heading into the back half of 2026, insurance attorneys can expect federal and state courts to interpret how general liability policy language applies to some of the industry's biggest emerging risks....
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