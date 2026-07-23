Baker Botts, Vinson Steer Matador's $1.3B Oil Operations Deal
By Nate Beck ( July 23, 2026, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Dallas-based oil and gas company Matador Resources said Thursday that it plans to buy an EnCap Investments subsidiary operating in the Permian Basin for $1.3 billion and separately acquire acreage in Texas and New Mexico from another EnCap company in a deal guided by Baker Botts LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP....
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