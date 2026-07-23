Apple Can't Get BigTech AI Voice Suits Under Same Ill. Judge

By Lauren Berg ( July 23, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Apple cannot get eight similar proposed class actions alleging BigTech companies exploited the voices of journalists and voice actors to train their artificial intelligence reassigned to the same judge overseeing its case, an Illinois federal court ruled....
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