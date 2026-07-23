RTX Contractor's Defenses Trimmed In $1.8M Contract Case
By Madeline Lyskawa ( July 23, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state judge dismissed most of consulting firm Delaware North America LLC's counterclaims against its subcontractor as unripe in litigation accusing the firm of failing to pay $1.8 million for out-of-scope data extraction work completed under an IT services contract with RTX Corp....
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